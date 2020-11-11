 

Aging office building near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg meets its demise

  • The eight-story office building at 1000 Plaza Drive in Schaumburg, near the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, is being demolished. No plans for the site have been revealed.

      The eight-story office building at 1000 Plaza Drive in Schaumburg, near the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, is being demolished. No plans for the site have been revealed. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A back hoe operator removes material from one of the floors of the eight-story office building at 1000 Plaza Drive in Schaumburg on Wednesday. The building is being torn down to make way for unspecified redevelopment.

      A back hoe operator removes material from one of the floors of the eight-story office building at 1000 Plaza Drive in Schaumburg on Wednesday. The building is being torn down to make way for unspecified redevelopment. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/11/2020 3:50 PM

The eight-story Schaumburg office building near the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, on the outskirts of Woodfield Mall, is being demolished this week.

There is no formal proposal for the future use of the site at 1000 Plaza Drive, which is separately owned from the neighboring 3.7-acre restaurant campus that includes the former Panera Bread and Chevys Fresh Mex buildings, as well as Bar Louie.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The restaurant campus was rezoned during the summer to allow for a wider variety of redevelopment opportunities, including retail. The previous zoning confined land uses to offices and restaurants.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly previously said that having two adjacent properties changing uses simultaneously presents additional opportunities, but there continues to be no indication that their owners are collaborating.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
8-story office building near Woodfield slated for demolition
Related Article
8-story office building near Woodfield slated for demolition
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 