Aging office building near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg meets its demise

The eight-story Schaumburg office building near the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, on the outskirts of Woodfield Mall, is being demolished this week.

There is no formal proposal for the future use of the site at 1000 Plaza Drive, which is separately owned from the neighboring 3.7-acre restaurant campus that includes the former Panera Bread and Chevys Fresh Mex buildings, as well as Bar Louie.

The restaurant campus was rezoned during the summer to allow for a wider variety of redevelopment opportunities, including retail. The previous zoning confined land uses to offices and restaurants.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly previously said that having two adjacent properties changing uses simultaneously presents additional opportunities, but there continues to be no indication that their owners are collaborating.