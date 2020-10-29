Salk named CEO of commercial real estate group

DES PLAINES -- CORFAC International said Jonathan Salk has been named its chief executive officer. Salk has previously served for nearly six years as the organization's executive director.

Since joining CORFAC International in 2015, Salk has been responsible for day-to-day operations of the organization and has spearheaded initiatives that have resulted in ongoing growth. Thirty new offices have joined CORFAC since 2015, bringing the total to 75 offices globally.

Founded in 1989, CORFAC International is a global network of privately held commercial real estate firms with expertise in office, industrial and retail brokerage; tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, property management and corporate services.

Salk and staff have also been responsible for expanding the CORFAC sponsorship program, arranging industry alliances to benefit the CORFAC membership, and rolling out new education/networking initiatives to keep members connected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said.

"From inception, Jonathan has been a consummate professional and highly effective leader who is equally respected by our industry, CORFAC sponsors and members alike. This is a well-deserved promotion," said CORFAC Vice President Joe Latina of Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties/CORFAC International in Wilmington, Delaware.