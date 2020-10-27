Feder: Another big radio ratings victory for V103

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B station, extended its winning streak to a second month, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday, Robert Feder writes.

V103 also finished first in mornings with the syndicated Steve Harvey, afternoons with Joe Soto, and evenings with the syndicated Keith Sweat. All that prevented another clean sweep of all four dayparts by V103 was Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, which captured middays with Cisco Cotto.

The latest audience survey, which covered the four-week period from September 9 to October 7, was the first since Nielsen adjusted its methods in order to account for headphone listening via encoded AM, FM, and HD-multicast station streams. The company estimated the change could boost total radio shares by two to five percent.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.