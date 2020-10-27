Discover launches click to pay

RIVERWOODS -- Discover cardmembers and merchants can now experience a more seamless and consistent checkout experience when shopping online or through a mobile app with the launch of Click to Pay. The digital payment solution replaces the need for cardmembers to manually enter personal and account information at checkout.

"With merchants seeing more and more purchases being made online and through mobile apps, and with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating that trend, it's critical we continue to provide a variety of solutions that make their payment experience quick, convenient and more secure for their customers," said Andrew Hopkins, senior vice president of global products at Discover.

After a simple initial setup process, Discover cardmembers will be able to use their Discover card to pay and earn rewards wherever they see the Click to Pay icon with the Discover acceptance mark next to it, the company said.