US Foods focuses on takeout for the holidays

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. announced the launch of Holiday Scoop 2020, a special edition of its Scoop program that will allow operators to design family-style take-out meals to meet increased demand during the busy holiday season.

US Foods is a leading food service distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and food service operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 locations and cash and carry stores, the company develops a new rotation of on-trend menu items to help fight menu fatigue, whether diners are ordering to-go or dining in.

Holiday Scoop will feature 14 items to help restaurant owners create standout menus that not only meet diner demand but increase revenue opportunities this season.

"Dining trends have evolved rapidly since the pandemic hit, and this holiday season is certainly no exception," said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. "In fact, according to a recent US Foods survey, one in three consumers report that they plan to order more from restaurants for the upcoming holidays."