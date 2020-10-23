 

Schaumburg Business Association honors members' efforts during pandemic year

  • MC Ben Olson and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert lead the association's Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet Friday evening at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was split into several different locations that were connected via videoconference as well as Zoom.

      MC Ben Olson and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert lead the association's Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet Friday evening at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was split into several different locations that were connected via videoconference as well as Zoom. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Guests enjoy a view of Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Friday evening at the Schaumburg Business Association Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet.

      Guests enjoy a view of Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Friday evening at the Schaumburg Business Association Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • MC Ben Olson and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert are projected on a screen Friday evening during the Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet.

      MC Ben Olson and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert are projected on a screen Friday evening during the Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • These guests attended the Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet Friday evening at Wintrust Field. Because of COVID-19 limits, others gathered at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Chandler's Chophouse, Chicago Prime Italian and Chicago Prime Steakhouse.

      These guests attended the Toast of Schaumburg awards banquet Friday evening at Wintrust Field. Because of COVID-19 limits, others gathered at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Chandler's Chophouse, Chicago Prime Italian and Chicago Prime Steakhouse. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted10/23/2020 9:05 PM

In a year it wasn't able to play a single game due to the pandemic, the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team received the Schaumburg Business Association's Brian H. Burke Business of the Year Award Friday for keeping the newly renamed Wintrust Field a source of community entertainment.

The team's efforts included a series of concerts as well as fireworks displays around the Fourth of July that all observed social-distancing protocols in its parking lot.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Schaumburg Business Association gathered at multiple locations Friday night to recognize members' various contributions to keeping the local economy active this year through one of its greatest challenges.

Members attended the annual Toast of Schaumburg gala -- this year titled "Illuminate: A Celebration of Resilience & Ingenuity" -- via a number of video-linked restaurants or from home via Zoom.

The main location was Wintrust Field itself, with satellite sites that included Fairfield Inn & Suites, Chandler's Chophouse, Chicago Prime Italian and Chicago Prime Steakhouse.

No single location was allowed to exceed 50 attendees under the state's safety protocols for large gatherings.

The association formally honored several of its member businesses and individuals through its annual awards.

The Laurie Stone Woman of the Year Award went to Betsy Skibinski of Betsy's One of a Kind, while Kari-Ann Ryan of Mid-West Moving & Storage was named Leader of the Year.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was the new member to be recognized with the Rookie of the Year Award.

