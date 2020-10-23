New residential development proposed near Naperville train line

Developer Bridge Street Properties has proposed merging four parcels at Fourth Avenue and Loomis Street into one buildable lot, where nine townhouses and four duplexes would be constructed just south of the train line in Naperville. Courtesy of the city of Naperville

Situated just south of the train line in Naperville, a cluster of single-family houses could be redeveloped into a new residential complex geared toward empty-nesters and young professionals.

Developer Bridge Street Properties, LLC, has proposed consolidating four properties at Fourth Avenue and Loomis Street into one buildable lot, where the existing homes would be razed and replaced with nine townhouses and four duplexes. The development would serve as a transition between an "eclectic mix of uses," buffering surrounding residential properties from the nearby Metra station and the bustle of commercial activity to the north, attorney Vince Rosanova said.

"We believe this is the exact area in town where you would want to see additional residents, as it's adjacent to mass transit and walking distance to many convenience uses, including our downtown," he said, adding it would "enhance the overall residential character of the area."

The proposal received unanimous support this week from the planning and zoning commission, which recommended approval of a conditional townhouse use and four zoning variances related to density, building height and yard setbacks.

The development plan is contingent upon an amendment to the city code, which was updated in 2015 to permit multiple townhouse or multifamily buildings on a single buildable property, said Allison Laff, deputy director of transportation, engineering and development. To accommodate its project, Bridge Street Properties requested the city extend those allowances to include duplexes.

The proposed code change and development plans now advance to the city council for final consideration.

Primarily fronting Fourth Avenue, the residential complex would include robust landscaping, outdoor space, rooftop patios and rear-loaded two-car garages, as well as additional guest parking, Rosanova said. The development would operate under a homeowner association that handles snow removal, lawn care and exterior building maintenance.

A few nearby residents expressed concerns over the size and scope of the proposed development, saying 13 units is six too many, per city code, for the combined 29,892-square-foot property.

"I don't necessarily have a problem with duplexes or townhomes, especially on this particular corner," said Tim Messer, who lives in the neighborhood. "What troubles me is the density and trying to combine as many possible units onto a series of parcels without a whole lot of consideration for the existing zoning code."

Naperville community planner Kathleen Russell said the additional units aren't expected to adversely impact traffic or parking. Staff members said they believe the proposed complex would diversify housing options and complement other uses in the area -- a sentiment echoed by planning and zoning commission chairman Bruce Hanson.

"There's density here, but I think it's to be expected in this particular location," he said. "It's a very unique approach to using this property."