Feder: Support grows to save Chicago Reporter
Updated 10/22/2020 6:34 AM
A chorus of powerful voices has joined the outcry over the survival of The Chicago Reporter, Robert Feder writes.
A letter signed by 80 prominent civic, religious, advocacy and community leaders calls on the nonprofit Community Renewal Society to resume publication of the Reporter and restore its editorial independence.
The fate of the 48-year-old investigative news organization has been in limbo since Fernando Diaz was ousted as editor-in-chief and publisher.
The loss of the Reporter "would leave the metropolitan area without crucial reporting and data that we rely upon in our efforts for equity and justice," the letter said.
