Eton Pharmaceuticals developing epilepsy drug

DEER PARK -- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare pediatric diseases, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its new drug application for zonisamide oral suspension. The drug, submitted for the treatment of partial seizures in patients with epilepsy, could come to market as early as May of next year.

Zonisamide is one of Eton's three neurology focused oral liquid product candidates that have been submitted to the FDA, and all three product candidates are expected to be approved and launched in 2021, the company said.