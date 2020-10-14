Ulta Beauty initiative offers customers greater transparency

BOLINGBROOK -- Ulta Beauty, the nation's leading beauty retailer, has launched an initiative to provide customers with more information about how its products are made.

The launch marks the official release of Ulta Beauty's Made Without List, the ingredient standard used to certify brands under Clean Ingredients standards, which were developed with consideration for the human and environmental health impact of ingredients.

Ulta Beauty's proprietary research shows an overwhelming 75% of people wish it were easier to know which products are truly clean, while 63% of clean buyers state "safer for the planet" options are somewhat or very important.

The Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty initiative begins in all stores and on ulta.com this week, the company said.

Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty will include many beloved brands including, but not limited to, Tula, Beekman 1802, Pacifica, Juice Beauty, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fekkai, Tarte, Mad Hippie, Kreyol Essence and Ulta Beauty Collection as certified options available within the program's standards.

The company also established the Conscious Beauty Advisory Council, a coalition of experts at the forefront of clean beauty, product development and packaging sustainability, who will ensure ongoing accountability, the company said.