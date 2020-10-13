 

Mundelein launches grant program to help local restaurants, bars during cold months of pandemic

Mundelein starts program to help them survive winter as pandemic continues

  • The restaurants in Mundelein's Hawley-Lake Plaza, some of which are shown here, are among those that would qualify for municipal grants designed to help them survive the winter months during the current pandemic.

      The restaurants in Mundelein's Hawley-Lake Plaza, some of which are shown here, are among those that would qualify for municipal grants designed to help them survive the winter months during the current pandemic. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted10/13/2020 5:30 AM

With the hospitality business struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis, Mundelein is launching a program to help local restaurants and bars this winter.

The village's winter outdoor dining grant program will give money to local restaurateurs and tavern owners buying tents, heating equipment and other gear to facilitate outdoor service. Business owners would be reimbursed half their costs, up to $5,000 each.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The village board unanimously approved the program Monday night.

As is the case across the Chicago area, Mundelein's restaurants and bars have been hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. People are eating out less often, and occupancy is limited more than usual to prevent spread of the virus.

Improvised outdoor dining areas have been created at many restaurants, but they could be adversely affected by the snow, ice and freezing temperatures that accompany Midwestern winters.

"(I've had) conversations with owners about how hard hit they were during the early restrictions and their fear that colder weather and limited capacity will hurt the bottom line," Village Administrator Eric Guenther said before Monday's meeting.

Mundelein's new program provides money for purchases designed to counter those inhospitable conditions. Additionally, the funds also can be used to purchase or rent barriers, light fixtures or furniture to be used outdoors.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Restaurateurs who already have made such purchases can be reimbursed as long as they provide receipts, officials said.

The program will have a $150,000 budget. That's double the annual budget for the village's Business Incentive Grant program, which helps fund physical improvements at local businesses.

Funding will come from the federal coronavirus relief package Congress and President Donald Trump approved in March. Government agencies recently received revised guidance that clarifies and expands how money from that program -- dubbed the CARES Act -- can be spent, Guenther said.

"We anticipate receiving a great deal of money from the CARES Act," Guenther said. "This new information provides an additional opportunity to lessen the negative impact that the pandemic has on our current budget."

Businesses should be able to start applying for grants at mundelein.org by the end of this week or early next week, Guenther said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Illinois reports highest 7-day COVID-19 average, 2,643 cases a day, as restaurateurs brace
Related Article
Illinois reports highest 7-day COVID-19 average, 2,643 cases a day, as restaurateurs brace
 
How suburban restaurants plan to extend outdoor dining into fall
Related Article
How suburban restaurants plan to extend outdoor dining into fall
 
Related Article
Mundelein mayor OKs booze sales
 
Are diners really 6 feet apart at suburban restaurants? Officials are getting few complaints.
Related Article
Are diners really 6 feet apart at suburban restaurants? Officials are getting few complaints.
 
COVID-19 hit as Mundelein takeout restaurant opened, but owners have faith
Related Article
COVID-19 hit as Mundelein takeout restaurant opened, but owners have faith
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 