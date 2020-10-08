 

Walgreens launches prescription drug service

 
Posted10/8/2020 2:39 PM

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens has launched Find Rx Coverage Advisor, an online service that helps customers sort through information on available health and prescription drug coverage options.

"Shifts in health insurance coverage because of job loss, life events or as you qualify for Medicare Part D can be a complicated maze of options," said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy, Walgreens. "This allows us to provide our customers with trusted resources to help find the right health insurance option for them."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Customers can receive a personalized report on their phones or computer by answering a few questions to identify health coverage options. Results include available health plans in their area, including Medicaid, marketplace health plans, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans, as well as additional prescription savings resources based on the information provided.

Find Rx Coverage Advisor at Walgreens.com or through the Walgreens smartphone app.

