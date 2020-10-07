Pharmacy association to begin new accreditation program

MOUNT PROSPECT -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy said its Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation has been approved.

The accreditation program was approved by the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, or CMS. Starting in January, CMS will require accreditation for home infusion therapy services billed to Medicare.

The Mount Prospect-based association's accreditation is designed to meet the new CMS requirement for suppliers that bill home infusion therapy services.

"We look forward to seeing additional new and existing customers earn this accreditation and be recognized for the invaluable services they provide to patients relying on home infusion therapy services," said NABP President Timothy D. Fensky.