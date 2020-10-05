Select Rehabilitation to expand network

GLENVIEW -- Select Rehabilitation, a provider of contract rehabilitation services, Monday said it has reached a deal to acquire Kindred Healthcare's RehabCare business line. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Post-closing, Glenview-based Select will grow from 12,000 to rough 17,000 rehabilitation therapists serving more than 2,300 nursing homes, continuing care retirement communities, assisted and independent living facilities, schools and home health locations in 43 states. RehabCare's leadership team will join Select, ensuring a smooth transition for clients and supporting Select's continued growth.

"Select's acquisition of RehabCare presents exciting growth opportunities based on the companies' shared cultural foundation of clinical excellence, quality care provision and outstanding customer service," said Anna Gardina Wolfe, Select's CEO and co-founder.