Motorola adds photo, video capability to 911 calls

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions said Friday it has made a new service available to 911 command centers that allows callers to send photos or video.

Motorola's CommandCentral Citizen Input service is designed to help 911 call-takers better engage with citizens in their time of need, the company said. Citizen Input is a cloud-based service that allows citizens calling or texting 911 to send video, photographs and recordings of an incident to the command center.

Call-takers are able to send a link to the citizen calling or texting 911, which allows them to send a video and images. The media can then optionally be viewed as it is received while stored in a CommandCentral Vault for post-call analysis, as well as to maintain the chain of custody of evidence.

"Like all Motorola Solutions cloud-based offerings, Citizen Input is offered 'as a service' to our public safety customers," said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "This enables us to eliminate the need for an upfront capital outlay, making it more cost effective and easier for agencies to purchase."