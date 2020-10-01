Feder: The Record debuts as news site for North Shore communities

Today marks the launch of The Record North Shore, the nonprofit local news site founded by three former editors of 22nd Century Media, Robert Feder writes.

Joe Coughlin, Megan Bernard and Martin Carlino created the startup with a crowdfunding campaign and backing from the Institute for Nonprofit News.

It initially will serve the North Shore suburbs of Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe.

22nd Century Media, which published 14 community newspapers and websites in the area, ceased operations in March after 15 years.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.