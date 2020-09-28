Schaumburg hotel reopens after renovation

SCHAUMBURG -- The newly renovated Four Points by Sheraton hotel at 1100 E. Higgins Road reopened earlier this month, the Schaumburg Business Association announced. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

The Sheraton's guest rooms and bathrooms were stripped to the studs and redone with a modern feel. The bathrooms received new vanities, electric mirrors, showers, lighting and bathroom fixtures. Additionally, the fitness center is now six-times larger than the previous one, the business association said. The meeting room was completely overhauled with refreshed wallpaper, carpet, seating and a new audiovisual system, while the parking lot was repaved.