Evanston company restarts fibromyalgia drug study

EVANSTON -- Aptinyx Inc. Monday announced it has recommenced patient recruitment for a Phase 2 fibromyalgia drug study. Enrollment in the study had been suspended in March 2020 due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Aptinyx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for brain and nervous system disorders, is evaluating a drug called NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition associated with widespread pain and tenderness, as well as general fatigue. About 300 patients will be recruited to participate in the study, the company said.

It is estimated that fibromyalgia affects more than 5 million people in the U.S. Currently, there are only three FDA-approved pharmacologic treatments for fibromyalgia, but they have limited efficacy and burdensome side effects in many patients, Aptinyx said.