BPI to Open New Clinic in Hanover Park, IL

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Rachel Lazich, Community Engagement Specialist, 245 W. Roosevelt Rd. Building 15 Ste. #103, West Chicago, IL 60185, (888) 308-3728

With the expansion of BPI into Hanover Park, we are excited to bring clinic and home based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy services to the community.



Hanover Park, Illinois, September 21, 2020: Behavioral Perspective Inc., an innovative autism service provider focusing on various individualized programs, has chosen Hanover Park to place our 5th clinic in Northern Illinois. BPI also has clinics in Central Illinois, as well as Austin, TX. This expansion forges BPI more opportunity to provide quality behavioral services as part of BPIâ€™s quest to provide services to all those in need. While clinic based services will be available in January 2021, home based services are available immediately.

BPI started in Aurora, IL and over the past 10 years has expanded throughout Illinois, as well as multiple states to respond to the needs of quality ABA services in these areas. We feel a responsibility to provide all families access to ABA where it's needed.

Links:

www.bpiaba.com

www.bpiaba.com/services/parent-academy



About BPI: Founded in 2010, BPI began with a simple belief that utilizing a high-quality team of passionate and dedicated staff would yield maximum gains for our learners with autism and special abilities.