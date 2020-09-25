Great Lakes Dredge wins $105 million contract

Oak Brook-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, has won a $105 million contract on the Jacksonville Harbor Construction Dredging, 47-Foot Contract C Cut-42 Project. Great Lakes expects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award additional option work items on the contract by mid-2021 with a value of $11.5 million, resulting in a total contract award of $116.5 million. Dredging is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020 with estimated completion of both base contract and all options in the second quarter of 2022.

The Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Contract C Project involves new work construction dredging in Duval County, Jacksonville, of approximately 4.1 million cubic yards of unclassified material from approximately 1.7 nautical miles (Cut-42) of the St. John's River. The project will deepen and widen the channel, expand the turning basin and deepen berths at Jacksonville Port Authority Blount Island Marine Terminal to an authorized 47-foot depth to increase navigable depth and improve shipping channel safety and efficiency. The Jacksonville Harbor 47-foot depth is essential to accommodate the world's larger deep draft ships capable of transporting more import and export cargo to and from destinations throughout Asia and other world markets through both the Panama and Suez canals. All excavated sand, gravel and rock soils will be transported and placed in designated areas within the Jacksonville Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its more than 130-year history, the company has never failed to complete a marine project.