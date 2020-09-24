ComEd gives $10,000 grants to 12 arts programs

ComEd and the League of Chicago Theatres have announced grants of up to $10,000 each to 12 nonprofit arts organizations throughout northern Illinois to support the arts and encourage creativity.

"COVID-19 has posed significant challenges to the arts community. Many artistic venues have closed and traditional performances with live audiences are unable to safely proceed. Despite these challenges, the artistic community across northern Illinois continues to find new ways to safely create and share their talent," said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. "We are proud to work with the League of Chicago Theatres to support local arts programs, theatres and cultural institutions, and provide more equitable access to the arts in communities we serve."

ComEd and the League, an alliance of more than 200 Chicago theatres, have worked together since 2018 through the Powering the Arts Program, which is funded by ComEd.

The 12 grant recipients for 2020 are Carlson Community Services, Changing Worlds, Collaboraction, Definition, Green Star Movement, Instituto del Progreso, Invictus Theatre, Maywood Art Center in Chicago; Elmhurst Art Museum in Elmhurst; Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg; Mudlark Theatre in Evanston and Total Link 2 in Northbrook.

Elmhurst Art Museum's grant will expand its Art is for Everyone program, which gives children from underserved and low-income communities in grades K-8 in DuPage and Cook counties free transportation to and from the museum for a day of arts educational experience.

The Prairie Center grant will expand access to the arts through sensory-friendly performances that are welcoming and accommodating for adults and children on the autism spectrum and those with other developmental or cognitive disabilities or sensory sensitivities in partnership with the Northwest Special Recreation Association (NWSRA).

At Total Link 2, the grant will provide innovative programs and services that teach critical life skills to help prepare young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for the world of work. Total Link 2 provides learning labs, skills development programs, social programs and customized employment processes that empower young adults to be confident, independent and deeply rooted in their communities.