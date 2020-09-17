Walgreens increases COVID tests for businesses

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens has launched a new program to aid businesses in their COVID-19 work plans and strategies. The program is part of Walgreens' latest expansion of COVID-19 testing, which also includes increased capacity across its testing sites to allow for more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests per month.

The company's Test & Protect program gives employers and their workforce access to Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites for employees. The program will also provide businesses and universities with clinical guidance to aid in their work plans and strategies, including ongoing preventive care services such as flu and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended immunizations.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we've been focused on providing a safe environment for our customers and team members, and we're proud to bring our COVID-19 testing resources and expertise to businesses as part of our latest expansion," said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy, Walgreens. "Working closely with our lab partners, we're also increasing testing capacity to help ensure timely results for our patients, while also improving access to testing in many communities we serve."