United adds antimicrobial spray to cleaning measures

CHICAGO -- United Airlines announced Wednesday that it has added Zoono Microbe Shield, an Environmental Protection Agency-registered antimicrobial coating, to its airplane cleaning procedures.

United said it is now applying the coating each week on more than 30 aircraft to seats, tray tables, armrests, overhead bins, lavatories and crew stations and expects to add this latest measure to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

The coating forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, United said. The antimicrobial coating was created by Zoono Group Limited, a New Zealand company, and distributed in the U.S. by MicroSonic Solutions.

"This long-lasting, antimicrobial spray adds an extra level of protection on our aircraft to help better protect our employees and customers," said Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer. "As part of our layered approach to safety, antimicrobials are an effective complement to our hospital-grade HEPA air filtration system, mandatory mask policy for customers and daily electrostatic spraying."