 

Bosch to thank essential construction workers

 
Posted9/16/2020 2:09 PM

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Bosch Power Tools said it will begin a campaign to recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

Through its "Always Essential" campaign, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country in coming months, giving away power tool, accessories and other gear to say "thank you."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"While 'essential worker' has become a buzzworthy phrase in 2020, we understand and celebrate that these trade professionals are, and always have been, essential to our way of life," said Roger Amrol, president of Bosch Power Tools North America. "Without the commitment, hard work and dedication from each and every one of these individuals, society as we know it could not exist. And for that, we're forever grateful."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 