Bosch to thank essential construction workers

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Bosch Power Tools said it will begin a campaign to recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

Through its "Always Essential" campaign, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country in coming months, giving away power tool, accessories and other gear to say "thank you."

"While 'essential worker' has become a buzzworthy phrase in 2020, we understand and celebrate that these trade professionals are, and always have been, essential to our way of life," said Roger Amrol, president of Bosch Power Tools North America. "Without the commitment, hard work and dedication from each and every one of these individuals, society as we know it could not exist. And for that, we're forever grateful."