Round Lake Park considers rules for marijuana sales

Zoning board Chairman Alan Welk says he expects at least one recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Round Lake Park within a year. Stock photo

Round Lake Park officials are considering allowing recreational marijuana sales along the south side of Route 134 in the center of town or in the industrial area along Porter Drive.

The locations were part of a presentation Tuesday to the village board by zoning board Chairman Alan Welk.

So far, no one has notified the village seeking permission to sell recreational marijuana in town, Welk said. But he expects one or more of the businesses to open within a year.

The village would charge a 3% tax on cannabis sales in addition to sales tax.

"We consider it an advantage to the community and a benefit if done properly," Welk said.

The village board will consider zoning changes for recreational marijuana sales at an upcoming meeting, Round Lake Park Mayor Linda Lucassen said.

Recreational marijuana shops would have to be licensed, could not have drive-through windows and would not be allowed in houses or other dwellings, under Welk's recommendations.

"I think these are good recommendations and I believe it's time that we incorporate them and move forward," Welk said, citing the potential for increased revenue and redevelopment of property in the areas where marijuana shops could be located.

Round Lake Park voted to allow recreational marijuana sales last November, shortly before the state legalization came into effect at the beginning of the year.

Several nearby towns also would permit recreational marijuana sales, but the Lake County Board in February enacted a one-year moratorium on permits for marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas.