Suburban law firm relocates to Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - The law firm of Waltz, Palmer & Dawson is relocating to new offices at Suite 330 in the Atrium 2 building, 3030 Salt Creek Lane, in Arlington Heights.

Founded in 2008, the firm has provided sponsorship and support for many local events and organizations while building a highly regarded practice. The firm is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

"We take great pride in the fact that we are female owned and operated and that we built our success despite launching during a significant economic downturn," said Partner Susan Dawson. "It is not lost on our team of three partners and five additional attorneys that we are now making this move during an unprecedented time, but we believe our resilience and commitment to providing excellent legal services will serve us well in the transition."

Partner Mildred Palmer believes that the firm's ongoing commitment to the community will serve them well in the new Arlington Heights location.

"As current health concerns prevent us from hosting a grand opening, we will be providing a full range of legal services under appropriate CDC protocols for those who need an office visit." Palmer noted that many services in the estate planning group can now be conducted virtually using electronic signatures as needed.