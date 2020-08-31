Northern Trust appoints new officers

CHICAGO -- Northern Trust Monday announced the appointment of Jane Western as chief operating officer of Front Office Solutions and the addition of Deirdre Cannell as senior business development executive for Front Office Solutions.

Front Office Solutions is an integrated digital product and service that enables data integration and portfolio analysis for large asset owners, such as endowments, pension funds and family offices.

Western has served as interim COO since December. She had worked in operations and risk management for Wilshire Associates, Fidelity Investments, Ameritech, Boeing Co. and the American Red Cross before joining Northern Trust.

Cannell came to Northern Trust from SS&C where she worked in business development and key account management. She also previously worked at SimCorp and Bridgewater Associates.