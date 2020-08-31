 

FAA faults Chicago for jet that skidded off slick runway

 
Associated Press
Posted8/31/2020 1:50 PM

WASHINGTON -- Federal safety officials are proposing a civil penalty of nearly $1.6 million against the city of Chicago after a plane slid off any icy runway at O'Hare Airport in November.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Chicago Department of Aviation failed to maintain safe operations during snowy and wet runway conditions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

City spokesman Matt McGrath said the aviation department disputes the FAA's findings and will submit additional information.

The FAA said a city plan requires the airport to take certain safety measures if crews on two consecutive flights report poor braking conditions during landings. The FAA said that at least three times on Nov. 11 crews on consecutive flights reported problems with an O'Hare runway, but the city agency didn't limit operations or tell airlines about the situation.

In all, 43 flights used the runway after the first complaints before an American Eagle flight operated by Envoy Airlines slid off the surface. American reported that none of the 38 passengers and three crew members were injured.

