GEFCC receives awards for care quality

ELGIN -- Greater Elgin Family Care Center's 2019 outcomes on the Bureau of Primary Health Care Clinical Indicators have been recognized as among the best of all Federally Qualified Health Centers in the United States and Illinois for the seventh year in a row.

The Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recognized Greater Elgin Family Care Center (GEFCC) with 7 National Awards on August 25, 2020: National Quality Leader; Health Center Quality Leader -- Gold; Clinical Quality Improver; Access Enhancer; Health Disparities Reducer; Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality; and Patient Centered Medical Home.

Greater Elgin Family Care Center received all but 1 possible National Award, all in recognition of GEFCC's excellence in the care provided to its over 53,500 patients. The organization received the most awards of any of the 45 awardees in Illinois, as well as the largest resultant monetary award.