 

Amazon Channahon facility now open, supports Northern Illinois Food Bank with donation

  • Amazon's local leadership team shares news of Amazon's $10,000 donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank with associates.

Updated 8/27/2020 2:16 PM

CHANNAHON -- Amazon's new fulfillment center in Channahon recently opened for business, making a $10,000 donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in celebration.

Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank said Amazon's donation will help provide "nutritious food for our neighbors.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The Food Bank's mission to solve hunger in Northern Illinois is important every day, and especially now, as many more people in our communities find their lives disrupted by the economic challenges due to COVID-19," she added.

The 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center employs more than 1,000 full-time associates who will pack and ship large items, including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, bicycles, and larger household goods.

"We have an incredible staff on board," aid Amazon Channahon Site Manager Nick Lamb. "We look forward to being a member of the Channahon community,"

