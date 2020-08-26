Richardson Electronics a distributor for AC Propulsion

LA FOX -- Richardson Electronics announced a new distribution agreement with AC Propulsion to distribute inverter products.

Specializing in the design, development, and production of EV propulsion systems and system components, AC Propulsion and its international affiliates develop and manufacture high performance, high-efficiency inverter products ranging from complete inverters and inverter boards to power modules, for high power applications up to 350kW. The inverters work in a number of markets including automotive, marine, industrial, and aircraft.

"AC Propulsion is an excellent addition to our growing partnerships. Its products are versatile and will provide new opportunities in growing markets," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.