Mowery & Schoenfeld merges in Xamin

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Accounting and consulting firm Mowery & Schoenfeld LLC announced it will merge with Xamin Inc., a national provider of information technology services.

Terms of the merger were not announced.

Xamin will continue to operate under its current management structure as a subsidiary of Mowery & Schoenfeld. Founder Jonathan Smith will become a partner of Mowery & Schoenfeld and will continue to lead the Xamin team. Jeffery Mowery will continue as managing partner of the combined organization.

"In an ever-changing world, we will be able to help our clients find technology solutions and provide a high level of security for their operations," said Mowery.

Each business will continue to focus on what they do while increasing reach, resources and offerings for current and future clients.