Zoom outages reported across North America

Zoom users were unable to join meetings Monday as the online teleconferencing company worked to resolve outages nationwide.

Zoom meetings and webinars are experiencing partial outages, the company said on its status page, which it began investigating before 6 a.m. Pacific time. People in North America and parts of Europe have been reporting problems with the service, according to the website Downdetector.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the scope of the problem. But on social media the company is responding to people's complaints by saying: "We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

Zoom's phone and chat services are still online, the company notes on the status page. The outages for meetings and webinars are tied to an authentication problem with Zoom's website, which the company says it has identified and is working to fix.