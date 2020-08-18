Power, Maurer join Mosaic Construction

Mosaic Construction LLC announced the addition of Neil Power as production manager and Jared Maurer as project manager.

Power brings more than 20 years of experience successfully delivering a wide variety of public and private sector commercial and residential projects, including restoration, mid-rise multifamily developments, and new construction luxury single family homes.

In his role for Mosaic Construction and their sister brand Design Construction Concepts, Power will focus on office build outs, nonprofit projects, window and roof replacements, as well as residential kitchens, bathrooms, exteriors, and whole home remodels.

Maurer has more than 15 years of industry experience as a builder, designer, and owner's representative. After earning his undergraduate degree in architecture, he worked for architecture firms in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Wilmington, N.C., designing single-family homes and small commercial facilities. In 2011, he shifted his career to leading design-build construction projects in the high-end residential, secondary education and commercial sectors.

Maurer will be working on Mosaic Construction's Cannabis Facility Construction brand and be responsible for all cannabis specific retail dispensaries, processing centers and cultivation facilities, both locally and nationally.