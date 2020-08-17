 

CBS names Graham business development chief

  • Ron Graham

    Ron Graham

 
Updated 8/17/2020 10:05 AM

Cooperative Business Services LLC in Chicago said Ron Graham has joined the company as the vice president/ business development ofﬁcer for the Illinois market.

Graham's focus is to work with company owners and business professionals to provide commercial and business lending resources to Chicago and the surrounding communities in partnership with area credit unions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prior to joining CBS, Ron was executive vice president with Spectrum Business Resources in Lisle, serving the commercial and business lending services for a group of Chicago area credit unions.

He has been working in the banking industry for over 30 years. His career responsibilities included bank management, treasury services, and numerous corporate and commercial transactions ranging from company acquisitions to SBA 504 real estate loans.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 