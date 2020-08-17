CBS names Graham business development chief

Cooperative Business Services LLC in Chicago said Ron Graham has joined the company as the vice president/ business development ofﬁcer for the Illinois market.

Graham's focus is to work with company owners and business professionals to provide commercial and business lending resources to Chicago and the surrounding communities in partnership with area credit unions.

Prior to joining CBS, Ron was executive vice president with Spectrum Business Resources in Lisle, serving the commercial and business lending services for a group of Chicago area credit unions.

He has been working in the banking industry for over 30 years. His career responsibilities included bank management, treasury services, and numerous corporate and commercial transactions ranging from company acquisitions to SBA 504 real estate loans.