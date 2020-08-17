Fox Valley Orthopedics welcomes Matteini

Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva welcomes Dr. Lauren Matteini to its team of physicians.

Dr. Matteini is a board-certified, fellowship trained spine specialist who is now accepting new patients.

Dr. Matteini received her Doctorate of Medicine from Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC. She remained in DC to complete her Orthopaedic Surgery residency at George Washington University Hospital. She then joined the Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery departments as the spine fellow at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. Dr. Matteini is published in medical journals and author of several book chapters.

Dr. Matteini will be on staff at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital, and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

She is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Dr. Matteini is also an Initiate of the American College of Surgeons, and will be a sworn fellow this fall. Additionally, she is an active member of American Women Surgeons, North American Spine Society, and Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society.