 

Feder: ABC 7 to hire 'passionate storyteller' to cover race and culture beat

Updated 8/14/2020 6:14 AM

In the latest sign of the times, Chicago's top-rated broadcast news operation soon will hire a reporter to cover race and culture as a full-time beat, Robert Feder writes.

WLS-Channel 7 is one of eight ABC-owned stations to post job openings for the new position.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Each journalist must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multiplatform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator," according to the listing. "The journalists will be part of the editorial decision-making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices included in our storytelling."

The reporter also will be required to "lead and facilitate diversity and editorial discussions" in the newsroom, the listing said.

ABC 7 officials said they are reviewing applications and expect to fill the position before the end of the year.

