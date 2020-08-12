LAUNCH named to Inc. fast growing company list

OAK BROOK -- Inc. magazine named LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions No. 1,621 on its annual Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

The ranking put LAUNCH in the top third of companies listed. Since it started in 1982, the list has recognized the most successful privately held growing companies in the U.S. To qualify, companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent. Revenue used for qualification purposes was for the years 2016-2019.

"LAUNCH has been on a tremendous growth trajectory since its inception, and it's been quite a ride," said Jean Rollo, LAUNCH President & COO, "2020 has presented us with a new set of challenges, forcing us to transform our business and diversify into new areas. In time, this will set us up to be a stronger company with even more room to grow."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.