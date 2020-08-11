OmniTRAX eyes South side for manufacturing-rail project

CHICAGO -- OmniTRAX, one of the fastest growing railroads in North America and an affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Calumet Area Industrial Commission to launch its Rail-Ready Sites program at the Chicago Rail Link.

The Rail-Ready Sites program connects customers looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties. The initial two sites, which total 156 acres, are ideal for automotive manufacturing, steel fabricators and finishers, food processing and distribution and building materials suppliers.

The CRL provides switching and terminal services for over 72 miles of track in Chicago, and customized intermediate switching services through the Chicago Terminal complex. In addition to serving the Port of Chicago, CRL is the contract switching operator for CSXI at the Bedford Park Intermodal Facility.

"The southside of Chicago is undergoing a major industrial renaissance and the CRL is playing a central role for shippers and receivers," said Ean Johnson, CEcD, vice president of industrial development at OmniTRAX. "The Calumet Area Industrial Commission is a great partner for a great market that has first class infrastructure for any company looking for improved supply chain efficiencies,"