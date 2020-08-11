Itasca Bank names Peck VP, trust officer

Michael-Anne Peck, JD, CTFA was recently appointed vice president and trust officer at Itasca Bank & Trust Co. in Itasca.

She was previously the vice president and trust administrator at a regional bank with multiple offices in the Chicagoland area and has over 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney specializing in family law, estate planning and real estate.

She holds a Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law, Valparaiso, Indiana and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Augustana College in Rock Island. Most recently, Peck earned the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Adviser certification, a professional designation offered by the American Bankers Association.

Peck joins the team of Trust Department trust officers, which includes John Paul Sweeney, JD, CPA, MTax, vice president and chief trust officer and Jerry Wiel, JD, vice president.