Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness opens

WARRENVILLE -- Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness locations in Woodridge and on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville are open again, with special measures to keep members safe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness Centers follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include required face coverings, maintaining 6 feet of social distance, capacity limits of to 50%, and temperature checks and COVID-19 screening at entrances. Only members will be allowed, no guests.

The pools have reopened for lap swimming and aqua fitness classes, but reservations for lap swimming are not available -- first come is first served. Aerobics and spin classes have modified schedules with a smaller number of people per class. The basketball court is open for solo play only, and racquetball and pickleball are singles play only.

There are still areas of the Fitness Centers that are closed, including child-care areas, sauna/steam room/whirlpools, lounges, water fountains and vending machines.

For updates on COVID-19, check EEHealth.org/coronavirus.