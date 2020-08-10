Brown Commercial brokers two sales in Elk Grove Village

Brown Commercial Group recently represented the buyer and seller in the sale of a building at 1601 Brummel Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group recently negotiated two industrial sales transactions totaling 21,500 square feet in Elk Grove Village.

Terms of the sales were not announced.

Brown Commercial Group Senior Broker Mason Hezner represented Toops LLC in its purchase of the 11,500-square-foot building at 521-531 Bonnie Lane in Elk Grove Village. The e-commerce clothing and shoe business was nearly tripling its space in moving from Evanston and was looking to own its own space. Brown Commercial Group Senior Broker Jim Pietrarosso represented the seller, Bonnie Lane Building LLC, which will lease back one unit in the two-unit building.

Hezner also represented both the buyer, DCCT Investments, LLC, and the seller, Great Investments, LLC, in the sale of the 10,000-square-foot building at 1601 Brummel Ave. in Elk Grove Village. The buyer intends to lease the building to Basic Crating & Packaging, which occupies a few other spaces in Elk Grove Village.