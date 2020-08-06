Pheasant Run memorabilia to be available in online auction

Fixtures from the historic two-block replica of Bourbon Street will be up for bid next week in an online auction of memorabilia from the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. Daily Herald file photo

The decor, the memorabilia, the fixtures along Bourbon Street all contributed to the lure and charm of the iconic Pheasant Run Resort.

An online auction next week now offers an opportunity for those who want to preserve the history and recreate the ambience of the decades-old St. Charles hotel and entertainment hub that ceased operations earlier this year.

Thousands of items will be up for bid Monday through Thursday, ranging from kitchenware and merchandise to appliances and furniture. Historic photos, old advertisements, signs and wall hangings also are included in the collection, with many of the pieces featuring the resort's signature logo of a pheasant.

The online bidding process will be conducted by Grafe Auction. Interested buyers can preview and inspect the more than 3,000 items from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to the website.

Pieces have been pulled from throughout the resort and its amenities, including the shops and restaurants that made up Bourbon Street, the Zanies Comedy Club, a theater, a ballroom, the spa and atrium, the fitness center and pro shop, hotel rooms, offices and the kitchen.

The 57-year-old Pheasant Run shut down March 1 after several months of uncertainty and speculation over its future. Resort management announced plans late last year to restructure operations and significantly reduce its staff, and the property was listed for sale soon after. An online auction took place in February, though the final $6 million bid did not meet the resort's undisclosed reserve price.

Property owners are now proposing dividing the campus into three separate lots to help facilitate its potential sale and redevelopment. St. Charles officials have expressed a desire to partner with any future buyer and help revitalize the eastern gateway to the city.

Questions about the auction can be directed to Ben Grafe at (507) 273-3507 or Judd Grafe at (507) 254-1184.