Holley joins Inland Securities as senior vice president

Oak Brook-based Inland Securities Corp. announced Zack Holley has joined the company as senior vice president -- external wholesaler.

Holley will serve as an external wholesaler working to build relationships with current and new financial advisors in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. He will also assist with talent acquisition, development and expansion of the Inland brand into new distribution channels.

Holley brings to Inland Securities nearly 15 years of experience in raising capital for various real estate-focused, alternative investment strategies. Before joining Inland Securities, he served as a senior vice president with Griffin Capital Securities, where he was a leader in total capital raise and new production for three consecutive years. Prior to Griffin, he served as a senior vice president at Cole Capital, where he advanced and led his team to achieve exceptional results.

Holley holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.