Gallas to lead new Baxter & Woodman department

Crystal Lake-based Baxter & Woodman Inc. announced Rich Gallas, PE, CFM has been appointed to lead the company's Municipal Services Department.

The new municipal services department will provide local governments with staff augmentation and consulting services in administration, engineering, and public works.

Gallas brings over 25 years of experience in serving municipalities throughout the region and has a comprehensive understanding of cost-effective processes for assisting local municipalities with their staffing requirements. He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA and an MPA from the Keller Graduate School. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Illinois and Wisconsin.