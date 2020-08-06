Emerald Place appoints Terrell executive director

Caitlin Terrell has been named executive director of Glenview memory care community Emerald Place, overseeing all daily care, programming and operations.

Terrell previously was executive director of Jacob Healthcare Center in San Diego, California. A Certified Dementia Practitioner and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she has also served as the social services director and regional consultant in skilled nursing and post-acute settings. She earned a Master of Social Work from Loyola University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of North Dakota.

Emerald Place is located at 1879 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. It is operated by Anthem Memory Care.