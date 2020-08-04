 

AbilityLab opens new DayRehab Center

  • Shirley Ryan AbilityLab DayRehab Center Arlington Heights recently opened at at 3215 N. Wilke Road.

Updated 8/4/2020

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (formerly Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago) recently opened the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab DayRehab Center Arlington Heights.

Located at 3215 N. Wilke Road, the facility replaces the organization's Wheeling DayRehab Center, and will serve patients primarily from the northwest suburbs. The site will offer an intensive model of rehabilitation in an outpatient setting. Patients benefit from two to six hours of therapy per day, two to five days per week. Patients in the program typically require a comprehensive interdisciplinary approach.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The new facility touts 11,500 square feet of space, nearly 70 percent more than that of the former facility in Wheeling. It includes an Activities of Daily Living Studio (where patients can practice everyday tasks, like cooking), a gait track harness system and a dedicated orthotics space, among other features. It will serve patients ages 14 and older.

For the design and construction of the facility, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab partnered with CannonDesign, Ascent and Krusinski Construction Company.

