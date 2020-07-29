Feder: WIND afternoon host rejoins Trump campaign

Steve Cortes has stepped away after seven months as afternoon host at news/talk WIND 560-AM to join President Donald Trump's reelection campaign as senior advisor of communications.

It's a return for Cortes, who served as a member of Trump's Hispanic Advisory Council in the 2016 campaign.

A Chicago native and onetime CNN political commentator, Cortes replaced Joe Walsh from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays on the Salem Media station in January.

"While we wish Steve could stay on the air with us during these next few critical months before the election, we also understand the pull that Steve feels to help President Trump," said Jeff Reisman, regional vice president and general manager of AM 560.

Filling in until Cortes returns is Shaun Thompson, Sunday night host of "The Liberty Hour."

