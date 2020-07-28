Line forms early as Wahlburgers prepares to open in St. Charles

People started lining up shortly after dawn Tuesday to be the first diners at the eagerly awaited Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles.

The venture - the 45th in the chain owned by actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul - is to open its doors at 11 a.m.

We chatted with Paul for a few minutes, via Zoom, as he was about to eat his breakfast at 9 a.m. - an Our Burger, his favorite, and "probably some tots" he said.

He was at the restaurant, which is located in the Meijer parking lot on Randall Road. So yes, there's a good chance he will step in at the grill to make your lunch or dinner today.

As for his brother Donnie - currently a star on the long-running television series "Blue Bloods" - "I think this is such a labor of love for him," Wahlberger said, calling his brother "super creative."

One of the St. Charles-specific touches is an area called "The Happy Place," for social-media users.

"The Happy Place is a very big thing for Donnie," Wahlberger said, noting his brother's use of social media.

The restaurant was supposed to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic interfered. "Like everybody, we are trying to do the best we can and have as normal a life as we can," Wahlberger said.

