Former suburbanites Brosnahan, Strong among Emmy nominees with local ties

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Brosnahan was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Amazon Studios via AP)

The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some locally grown talent, including suburbanites who are repeat nominees.

Among the contenders are:

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star and 2018's lead actress comedy winner, grew up in Highland Park. She's nominated for best actress in a comedy series.

Alex Borstein -- Brosnahan's co-star, a former Deerfield resident, earned a nomination for supporting actress for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She also won in that category in 2018.

Cecily Strong, who grew up in Oak Park and performed at Second City, is competing against Borstein -- and her "Saturday Night Live" castmate Kate McKinnon -- in the comedy series supporting actress category.

Stephen Colbert, a Northwestern University graduate and alumni of Second City, is nominated as a writer for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which is a contender for variety talk series.

Brian Stack, a former resident of Palatine and Park Ridge and a graduate of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, also received a nod for writing for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Gail Mancuso, a Melrose Park native, is nominated for directing in a comedy series for "Modern Family."

Nick Offerman , a Joliet native, is nominated for reality host along with

Amy Poehler -- also once part of the Chicago inprov scene -- for "Making It."